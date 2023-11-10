'Israel terrorists Strikes Syria-based Group After Eilat City Attacks- Issues This Warning To Al-Assad Regime

The Israel Defence Forces hit a Syria-based organisation that targeted Eilat city with drones and missiles. This comes after Israel said drones targeted a school in the Southern city of Eilat on Nov 9. Israel did not name the group involved but blamed the Syrian government for the attack.
