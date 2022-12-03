7 factors that a family is under a curse -signs and factors of a curse- - Derek Prince

Derek teaches how YOU can be free from curses that can affect your life. It turns out God has a lot to say about blessings and curses. And there is a way for us to enter into Gods blessing. This message shows 3 things . 1 what the symptoms are of being under a curse, 2 where curses can come from ,and 3 how to be free. It is very practical and down to earth. ( I could not find this message anywhere else so I have uploaded it here . The audio is out of sync for a few moments in a few places but it catches up , no audio is missing )
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.