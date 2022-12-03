7 factors that a family is under a curse -signs and factors of a curse- - Derek Prince

Derek teaches how YOU can be free from curses that can affect your life. It turns out God has a lot to say about blessings and curses. And there is a way for us to enter into Gods blessing. This message shows 3 things . 1 what the symptoms are of being under a curse, 2 where curses can come from ,and 3 how to be free. It is very practical and down to earth. ( I could not find this message anywhere else so I have uploaded it here . The audio is out of sync for a few moments in a few places but it catches up , no audio is missing )

