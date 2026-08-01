BREAKINGː ACTIVE SHOOTER AT IN-N-OUT BURGER IN TWIN FALLS, IDAHO

🚨 BREAKING: Active shooter at In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho





Video circulating shows a gunman opening fire at the In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Blvd.





Suspect(s) still at large.





No confirmed casualties yet. This is developing.





Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/2083669987483377778





Is it legal for the witness of this to shoot the gunman? https://x.com/Worldsource24/status/2083680171966521585?s=20





Thoughts





Yes, under Idaho law, a witness could generally use deadly force (including shooting) against an active gunman in this situation if they reasonably believed it was necessary to protect themselves or others from imminent death, serious bodily injury, or certain violent felonies—subject to the specific facts.





https://law.justia.com





The X post and related videos depict a gunman in Twin Falls, Idaho (near the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Blvd.), armed with what appears to be a rifle, firing multiple shots into a parked Tesla and moving through the area.





Local reports describe an active shooter incident with law enforcement searching for one or more suspects; details on casualties or whether anyone was inside the vehicle remain unconfirmed in early reporting as of the available updates.





https://kmvt.com





Idaho has strong self-defense and defense-of-others statutes:

Idaho Code § 19-202A explicitly states that no person shall be placed in legal jeopardy for protecting themselves or their family by reasonable means necessary, or when coming to the aid of another whom they reasonably believe to be in imminent danger of (or the victim of) aggravated assault, robbery, rape, murder, or other heinous crime. You may act on appearances as a reasonable person would, without waiting to confirm if the danger is “real.” There is no duty to retreat from any place you have a right to be (stand-your-ground). The prosecution bears the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the force was not justifiable.





https://law.justia.com





Related provisions (including justifiable homicide under § 18-4009) allow deadly force when resisting an attempt to murder, commit a felony, or inflict great bodily injury on any person, or in lawful defense of self/others when there is reasonable ground to apprehend a design to commit a felony or great bodily injury with imminent danger of it being accomplished.





https://legislature.idaho.gov





An active shooter discharging a rifle into vehicles or toward people in a public parking lot area typically constitutes aggravated assault (or worse) and creates a reasonable basis for believing others face imminent serious harm. A bystander intervening with proportionate force against that ongoing threat would generally fall under the defense-of-others protections. Idaho does not require retreat, and the law is protective of reasonable actions taken without the benefit of hindsight.

Important limitations and caveats:





The force must be reasonable and necessary based on the circumstances known at the time (e.g., the threat is imminent/ongoing; you are not the initial aggressor or escalating unnecessarily).





Deadly force is reserved for threats involving death or serious bodily injury (or the listed violent crimes)—not mere property damage alone.





Specific facts matter greatly (exact sequence, whether people were endangered, your position/knowledge, any de-escalation opportunities, etc.). Video evidence and investigations would be key.





This is a general summary of the statutes based on publicly available Idaho Code; it is not legal advice. Outcomes depend on the full investigation, and individuals should consult a qualified attorney for any real situation. Law enforcement ultimately determines charging decisions based on the evidence.





In short, Idaho law is among the more protective of bystander intervention against an active violent threat like the one shown, provided the response meets the reasonableness standard. The situation itself remains a developing law-enforcement matter.





https://x.com/i/grok/share/0b2c1ef1d1b84490ae9b3aa14e3b4fba