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Is Modafinil a real life cheat code? The ultimate lifehack revealed...
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
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62 views • August 20, 2021
I'll make the case that Modafinil is a real-life cheat code for myself and many other high performers; entrepreneurs, writers, celebrities, athletes, and even politicians.

📑 Read article - everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/447-modafinil-real-life-cheat-code
👁️ View infographic
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eeoQY9UyYeq8nieOJPQ_FZ-XbnZWpm4s/view?usp=sharing (feel free to download and share it around)
💲 Order Modafinil
ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL (North America)
In EU and UK https://rupharma.com/eugeroics/ [RUPharma]
Adrafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

2:20 Modafinil is a real-life cheat code
3:16 Why discipline is the ultimate lifehack
7:50 The problem with discipline
11:22 Discipline is hard to get
12:20 Paths to discipline
13:54 Smart drugs are a "cheat code" for discipline
15:20 A wakefulness drug
19:48 A time hack
22:30 Cognitive Enhancer
24:41 Motor Control Enhancement
25:37 An Income Hack
27:27 Modafinil changes your personality
29:30 Social Skills
32:35 Combat Skills
33:55 Tolerance Curve
35:25 Biohacking for Multi-Players

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858

Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership

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Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency

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https://twitter.com/jroseland
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https://roselandj.medium.com/
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https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr

I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
modafinildisciplinelifehackmodafinil tolerance curve
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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