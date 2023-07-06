Police & Protesters Clash in Tel Aviv - Police Commander - Quitting the Force, citing Political Intervention by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right Cabinet

💥Police and protesters clash in Tel Aviv





Tel Aviv's police commander said on Wednesday he was quitting the force, citing political intervention by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right cabinet whom he said wanted excessive force used against anti-government protesters.





Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed did not name the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who had demanded tough action against protesters blocking roads and highways in unprecedented demonstrations against the government's contentious push to overhaul the justice system.