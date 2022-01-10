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2X Sales of BarbeeCookies.com in 12 Months | Implementing Proven HR, Management, Marketing & Systems
Thrivetime Show
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50 views • January 10, 2022
Doubling the Sales of BarbeeCookies.com within 12 Months | As a Result of Implementing Proven HR, Management, Marketing & Branding Systems

Learn More About the Barbee Cookies Success Story Today At:
www.BarbeeCookies.com

Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “A goal is a dream with a deadline.” - Napoleon Hill (Think & Grow Rich)

NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “We don’t like checklists. They can be painstaking. They’re not much fun. But I don’t think the issue here is mere laziness. There’s something deeper, more visceral going on when people walk away not only from saving lives but from making money. It somehow feels beneath us to use a checklist, an embarrassment. It runs counter to deeply held beliefs about how the truly great among us—those we aspire to be—handle situations of high stakes and complexity. The truly great are daring. They improvise. They do not have protocols and checklists. Maybe our idea of heroism needs updating.” ― Atul Gawande (The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right)

Reviews - Highest Rated and Most Reviewed:
1. 15-30 reviews per week
2. Tracking competition and staying on top

Online Reputation Management - Video Testimonials:
1. Dozens of videos uploaded per week
2. Videos ranking on Google

Signs & Wonders - Signs and Banners:
1. Yard signs
2. Banners
3. Feather Signs

Best-Practice Hiring Systems:
1. Hiring video
2. Employee video testimonials
3. Indeed Reviews
4. Reaching out to schools / places that give certifications

Systems:
1. Building Checklists

Tracking Numbers:
1. Visualizing Growth
2. Finding things that don't work
Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showbusiness success
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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