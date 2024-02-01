Create New Account
You Are the 5th Element in a Natural World; Alchemy & Spagyrics
Alchemy & Spagyrics are natural sciences that operate and create totally within the scope of what nature will allow. All processes in these disciplines create perfected outcomes while teaching the human being to do and become the same. You are the 5th element, knowledge which has been both denied you and lost in time... but not forever.

Episode 162 - May 2019


