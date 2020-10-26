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Covid 1984. Protesty przeciwko ograniczeniu wolności. Anti-Lockdown protests in Poland. #2
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531 views • October 26, 2020
Międzynarodowy Marsz o Wolność – globalny sprzeciw wobec polityki rządu krajowego oraz politycznych i finansowych sił globalnych w kwestii COVID-19, stosowania niewiarygodnych testów PCR, nieuzasadnionych naukowo obostrzeń oraz bezprawnie stosowanych restrykcji, co prowadzi do paraliżu systemu opieki medycznej, edukacji, rujnuje firmy i gospodarkę, pozbawia ludzi poczucia bezpieczeństwa i środków do życia oraz buduje państwo totalitarne zagrażając zdrowiu i życiu.
Największy protest w Polsce i na świecie! Jednego dnia!
24.10.2020 spotykamy się pod Pałacem Kultury na placu Defilad.
#InternationalMarchForFreedom
On October 24, 2020 in Warsaw, during a peaceful march for freedom of choice, the police used gas and truncheons ...a lot of police...
The protesters were divided into groups, hundreds of people have already been stopped on suburbs of Warsaw ... The protesters shouted: the government to court, the Gestapo police, WE will not give up - freedom for Poland, freedom for the world ...
Please send this information on!
Więcej informacji/more information: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/warszawa_24102020_1200,p1060449736
Największy protest w Polsce i na świecie! Jednego dnia!
24.10.2020 spotykamy się pod Pałacem Kultury na placu Defilad.
#InternationalMarchForFreedom
On October 24, 2020 in Warsaw, during a peaceful march for freedom of choice, the police used gas and truncheons ...a lot of police...
The protesters were divided into groups, hundreds of people have already been stopped on suburbs of Warsaw ... The protesters shouted: the government to court, the Gestapo police, WE will not give up - freedom for Poland, freedom for the world ...
Please send this information on!
Więcej informacji/more information: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/warszawa_24102020_1200,p1060449736
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