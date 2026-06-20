Label and Management vs Indie in 2026 Which Path Makes More Sense for New Musicians

Label or indie in 2026? 🎵





One path gives you support and industry connections. The other gives you freedom and ownership. But which choice actually helps new musicians build a lasting career?





The answer isn't as obvious as most people think...





🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6KnJ3mMg6QWGe055rxipz6?si=4df7de7c68194720





#MusicIndustry

#independentartist

#recordlabel

#artistmanagement

#DIYMusician