Label and Management vs Indie in 2026 Which Path Makes More Sense for New Musicians

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Label or indie in 2026? 🎵
One path gives you support and industry connections. The other gives you freedom and ownership. But which choice actually helps new musicians build a lasting career?
The answer isn't as obvious as most people think...
🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6KnJ3mMg6QWGe055rxipz6?si=4df7de7c68194720
#MusicIndustry
#independentartist
#recordlabel
#artistmanagement
#DIYMusician
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