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LIVE Friday Night PraiseNPrayer. Experience the Holy Spirit River! Nov 26, 2021
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60 views • November 27, 2021
LIVE Friday Night PraiseNPrayer. Experience the Holy Spirit River!
Support the B2T Ministry the following ways:
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Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Learn to RedPill and bond with others.
Support the B2T Ministry the following ways:
1. Christmas Shop with B2T Sponsors! https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors
2. Join Backstage with B2T: https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
3. Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick...
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Learn to RedPill and bond with others.
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