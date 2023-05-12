Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Turn The Other Cheek. Except.......
US Sports Radio
Published a day ago

Let's put that whole misinterpretation of the meekness, peace, and kindness of God hopefully to rest. In today's world, particularly in certain cities Christ-followers and citizens are facing attacks and persecutions in increasing numbers. Today we help you answer the question as to whether it's biblical to physically defend yourself against physical attacks and bullying. Watch and Rock on!

Video credits:
A Biblical Argument for Self Defense.
Crossway
https://www.youtube.com/@CrosswayBooks

Bloodgood - Seven - LIVE! (@FrntlnRcrds)
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

