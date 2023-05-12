The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Turn The Other Cheek. Except.......

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



Let's put that whole misinterpretation of the meekness, peace, and kindness of God hopefully to rest. In today's world, particularly in certain cities Christ-followers and citizens are facing attacks and persecutions in increasing numbers. Today we help you answer the question as to whether it's biblical to physically defend yourself against physical attacks and bullying. Watch and Rock on!

A Biblical Argument for Self Defense.

