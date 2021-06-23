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Hans Von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation | Why We Cannot Allow the 2020 Election to Be Hijacked
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30 views • June 23, 2021
Hans Von Spakovsky is the Senior Legal Fellow for the Heritage Foundation and a former member of the Federal Election Commission and he joins us to share why as Americans we cannot allow the 2020 elections to be hijacked.
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