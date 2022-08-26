Easy plant watering idea. Take 3.

Easy plant watering idea. 7-13-22

It is highly improbable that I am the first person to think of this idea, but, some people should still find it helpful, plus, I like to see myself talk. This plant watering idea is only for potted plants. The next time you water your plants, when you are done, grab the plant's pot by the upper edge and tip the plant up high enough that you can get a good feel for it's weight, you don't have to pick up the whole plant, just tip the pot back. Then do the same thing a couple of days later, and then a couple of more days later. You will quickly be able to tell when your plants feel light, and need water. I hope this is useful to someone, and of course their plants. And now, I have to give credit where credit is due, as it says in Corinthians chapter 3 verse 7, "So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth." Have a great day.





