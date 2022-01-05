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Oysters Rockefeller | A Classic Appetizer Recipe
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42 views • January 05, 2022
Oysters Rockefeller | A Classic Appetizer Recipe
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/oysters-rockefeller/
1. Clean and shuck the fresh oysters and put aside on ice
2. In a saute pan on medium high heat, add sliced bacon and a dash of oil. Saute until the bacon is crispy and remove the bacon from the pan, leaving the oil.
3. Add the onion and garlic to the saute pan and cook until aromatic. Add in flour to make a roux and cook over medium heat until starts to turn slightly golden brown. Add in cream and simmer until reduced and you can draw a clear line on the back of a spoon to test for thickness.
4. Add in cheddar cheese to the cream mixture until fully melted. Add in spinach and stir until wilted and combined. Place mixture in a bowl and allow to cool.
5. Toast bread crumbs until golden brown, add salt and pepper and combine with lemon zest and set aside
6. Prepare the oysters by placing on an oven safe dish on top of kosher or rock salt to ensure oysters don't move.
7. Place a spoon full of the spinach mixture on each oyster. Top each oyster with the crisped bacon lardons and finish with sprinkling the breadcrumb mixture on the top.
8. Place oysters under the broiler of the over or cook at 425 until the top is golden brown.
9. Place oysters on service dish with salt on the bottom and garnish with lemon wedges
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/oysters-rockefeller/
1. Clean and shuck the fresh oysters and put aside on ice
2. In a saute pan on medium high heat, add sliced bacon and a dash of oil. Saute until the bacon is crispy and remove the bacon from the pan, leaving the oil.
3. Add the onion and garlic to the saute pan and cook until aromatic. Add in flour to make a roux and cook over medium heat until starts to turn slightly golden brown. Add in cream and simmer until reduced and you can draw a clear line on the back of a spoon to test for thickness.
4. Add in cheddar cheese to the cream mixture until fully melted. Add in spinach and stir until wilted and combined. Place mixture in a bowl and allow to cool.
5. Toast bread crumbs until golden brown, add salt and pepper and combine with lemon zest and set aside
6. Prepare the oysters by placing on an oven safe dish on top of kosher or rock salt to ensure oysters don't move.
7. Place a spoon full of the spinach mixture on each oyster. Top each oyster with the crisped bacon lardons and finish with sprinkling the breadcrumb mixture on the top.
8. Place oysters under the broiler of the over or cook at 425 until the top is golden brown.
9. Place oysters on service dish with salt on the bottom and garnish with lemon wedges
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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