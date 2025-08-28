BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Castle Duffy
Innovative Builder
55 views • 2 days ago

After the loss of my three-story home I had built in Redding, California, I left the state to find a place where I could rebuild and be safe. I chose Sagle, Idaho, 65 miles from the U.S.-Canadian border. It was on a ten-acre parcel in Sagle that I decided to live out my Irish heritage, utilize my construction skill set, and share my historical knowledge. I decided to build a castle true to the 12th century. This video shows the Donjon...the Castle Keep, with its Lucarne Gables and Machicolations. Soon to be installed are the East and West Towers with their observation areas and steely-escalations, complete with Merlons and Crenellations, along with the Salley-Way. Finally, there will be the Curtain Wall, the Barbican, and the Portcullis entrance, as well as the interior portcullis..

Keywords
irishmedievalcastleduffy12th century
