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God vs Popularity
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10 views • December 15, 2021
Following God will make you unpopular. Still the choice remains...what will you choose? This short video will help.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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