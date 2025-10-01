Morning Manna - October 1, 2025 - Proverbs 13:11-15 - When Wisdom Guards, and Folly Fails

In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 13:11–15, where Solomon shows that wealth gained dishonestly vanishes, but steady labor brings increase. Hope deferred can weigh down the heart, but fulfilled desire revives like a tree of life. We learn that despising God’s Word leads to ruin, while fearing His command brings blessing, and that the instruction of the wise is a fountain of life protecting from death’s snares. Finally, Solomon reminds us that good understanding brings favor, but the way of transgressors is hard, proving that wisdom is always the better path.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





