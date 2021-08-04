© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CovidHoax: Virus does NOT exist! – Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine!
Follow
2
Share
Report
291 views • August 04, 2021
Been saying this for months, many posts, articles, videos with TRUE doctors telling the Truth - sars cov 2 does NOT exist. Not isolated, not purified and all they have is computer generated fake synthetic genom.
WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!
We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!
The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!
This guy was up in court in Alberta for breaching Covid guidelines, he asked the court for health officials to provide proof that the virus was isolated, they couldn't provide proof of its existence, Alberta then lifted all restrictions. - FKA
source:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta/
WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!
We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!
The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!
This guy was up in court in Alberta for breaching Covid guidelines, he asked the court for health officials to provide proof that the virus was isolated, they couldn't provide proof of its existence, Alberta then lifted all restrictions. - FKA
source:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.