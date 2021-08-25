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RED ALERT! USA, INC. AGENCIES GROUND WAR DISGUISED AS CLIMATE RESILIENCY ¬¬-- AND MORE
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232 views • August 25, 2021
USA, Inc. Agencies Ground War Disguised as Climate Resiliency ¬¬-- and more
(G2O Water Technologies news release) — UK technology business G2O Water Technologies has landed its first commercial contract for the enhancement of water filtration membranes with graphene oxide. This is particularly significant for both the technology company as well as the water sector globally, as it is the first commercially successful application of the recently developed material for water treatment. https://www.watertechonline.com/industry/article/14207913/g2o-water-technologies-contract-approved-to-use-graphene-oxide-to-coat-water-filtration-membranes
(G2O Water Technologies news release) — UK technology business G2O Water Technologies has landed its first commercial contract for the enhancement of water filtration membranes with graphene oxide. This is particularly significant for both the technology company as well as the water sector globally, as it is the first commercially successful application of the recently developed material for water treatment. https://www.watertechonline.com/industry/article/14207913/g2o-water-technologies-contract-approved-to-use-graphene-oxide-to-coat-water-filtration-membranes
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