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James True: Safe & Effective Reloaded
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34 views • May 20, 2021
Vaccines are a safe and effective program that shorts out the body's electrical system and makes the patient dependent on vaccines for life. Vaccines are good at what they were designed to do. They are humane at what they were designed to do. They are effective at what they were designed to do. So what were vaccines designed to do exactly?
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Music by CO.AG Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
Mama Zula - Running from My Doom
Order a signed copy of my new book:
https://www.jtrue.com/blog/best-apoca...
Buy my Books:
https://www.jtrue.com/blog/all-four-b...
Join the Dojo:
https://www.jtrue.com/blog/join-the-dojo
Join us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13609517
Subscribe to my free column and buy my books:
https://www.jtrue.com
Buy my work on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/James-
True/e/B07JYHYZ3K/ref=dp_byline_cont_book_1
Music by CO.AG Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
Mama Zula - Running from My Doom
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