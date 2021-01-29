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Police Attack Man In The Street During Curfew - Netherlands
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172 views • January 29, 2021
Netherlands, dutch Corona-Regime forbids people to leave house after 21h. Police becomes more and more violent and crosses the border of being criminal itself.
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