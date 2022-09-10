Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 9/9/22 with Steve Bannon
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago |

Steve Bannon Joins Alex Jones To Discuss His Political Arrest & The Deep State’s Expanding War Against Americans. Steve Bannon joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give an exclusive interview after his politically motivated arrest under false charges. Also, Alex Jones presents more exclusive clips from his epic interview with Andrew Tate- TUNE IN Monday, September 12th to see the FULL VIDEO! Dr. Andrew Wakefield joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the release of his latest film to take on the medical mafia and vaccine industry, "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda." Jay Dyer hosts the final hour.  https://www.infowarsstore.com/

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024steve bannonfauciandrew tatedr andrew wakefieldpfizerklaus schwab

