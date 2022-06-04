How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Grant

Video Transcript

Dianetics really changed my life by eliminating completely panic attacks. I used to have panic attacks that would literally you know, I’d go into a hyperventilation. I didn’t know when it was going to hit me. The left side of my face would go numb and like be tingly. And I would freak out. And the next thing you know I walked in to do some of the counseling. And the counseling went great. After this counseling session I had completely solved panic attacks. Never had them again in my life. And really helped me believe in mind over matter.





Indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the mind, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for over 50 years, with over 20 million copies sold. It contains the full description of the reactive mind—the previously unknown source of all your problems, stress, unhappiness and self-doubt. Dianetics gets rid of the reactive mind. It’s the only thing that does.



Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.

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