Leaked Recording Reveals Obama State Dept Plotting 2014 Ukraine Coup with Biden's Help

Obama spent $5 billion of U.S. taxpayer's money to overthrow Kiev government after the E.U. was rejected by Ukraine. In 2014, Obama assisted in staging a coup in Ukraine to destabilized the region and provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade and annex Crimea. Two of the key players in that coup, Victoria Nuland & Jeff Pyatt, who served in the State Department and were actually caught on tape planning that coup in Ukraine. Nuland is a voracious "anti-Trumper" who had a great deal of involvement in spreading the "Steele dossier" that served as the basis for special counsel Robert Mueller's ill-fated probe of former President Donald Trump. Nuland currently serves in the Biden Regime—also known as Obama's "third term"— as Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. Recently, Nuland testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and amazingly nobody, including Republicans, questioned her about her past actions in Ukraine. In 2014, Nuland was seen in Ukraine passing out cakes to protesters in Kyiv. Only weeks later the protests became violent and a number of innocent Ukrainian citizens died. During this time, Nuland had a telephone conversation with American, Jeff Pyatt, to discuss the events in Ukraine. Pyatt is currently a U.S. Ambassador to Greece. During their phone call, Nuland and Pyatt talked about the two individuals…then national security adviser to the vice president, Jake Sullivan, and VP, Joe Biden. They discussed the State Department's "pick" for prime minister of a "unity government" in Ukraine. Why was the U.S. involved in this plot of choosing a prime minister for a foreign country? Great question! For very nefarious reasons, they chose Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Joe Biden was intimately involved in this decision, as Obama had appointed Joe "point man" for Ukraine. This was the perfect opportunity for Hunter Biden to be appointed to the board at Burisma Energy Holdings, one of the largest companies in Ukraine, despite Hunter having zero experience in the energy sector. What occurred was the former government of Ukraine was deposed, and the United States, with Biden at the helm, helped stage the coup and then pick the man they decided should lead Ukraine, not the duly elected head of the government! Rather, they chose an individual they could control. In the leaked phone conversation between Nuland and Pyatt, frustration with the European Union was expressed. This coup caused great conflict and the loss of many innocent lives in Ukraine. What's currently happening there is a result on the unrest and continual abuse of power and corruption; due to Obama, Biden, Clinton, Soros, Lindsey Graham & John McCain. Since 2014, the plot continued to thicken. Every day the truth is censored, world news is no longer reliable. It's up to every citizen to research, cross-reference, and report our findings. The dark force cabal are scrubbing truth from the Internet. We must dig much deeper to learn the hidden facts. At Truth Seekers Worldwide, I cannot continue this work without your support. I would very much appreciate if you would buy me a coffee: buymeacoffee.com/?via=LeslieO If that is not possible, please subscribe, like, comment, and share these videos with others. Once the world is awake the tyranny can end! Please stop watching TV! ;) Join Truth Seekers Worldwide: Private FB Group: https://www.Facebook.com/groups/227520826040332 Social (uncensored): Gab: https://GAB.com/Truth_Seekers_Worldwide Mewe https://mewe.com/join/truthseekersworldwide Parler https://parler.com/profile/LeslieONeill/ Telegram https://t.me/Truth_Seekers_Worldwide Video Channels (uncensored): Bitchute: https://www.BitChute.com/accounts/referral/truthseekersworldwide Rumble: https://Rumble.com/register/TruthSeekersUSA UgeTube: https://ugetube.com/@TruthSeekersWorldwide Please buy me a coffee? :) buymeacoffee.com/?via=LeslieO Website: https://TruthSeekersWorldwide.com . More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/