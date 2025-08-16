BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cop's - Common law or Maritime law(Corporate law) ?
Alan S
48 followers
51 views • 1 day ago

John Harris explains how UK police attempt to deceive the public and the deception on society to make profit. John Smith from the Common Law Court(CLC) explains and gives an example of police being caught out. In America the same as an UK constable is a deputy sheriff in America but find out how its works wherever you are, the West is under Common law. Maritime law or corporate law is law of the sea. Designed to fleece you. its a business. **Need to ask for your warrant card, you are entitled to see it, once you have established they are a constable, they are therefore under Common law. They cant be dealing with Act's or Statutory legislation on man and woman, as the Police Act 1996 section 60 and 80, says any constable dealing with Act's or Statutory legislation becomes a police officer(corporate law) and therefore are impersonating a constable, it is a criminal offence, which can carry a custodial sentence. A police constable is only there to protect the peace and prevent a breach of the peace, which in the UK is still charged under Common law, like murder is.

Keywords
deceptionbusinesswrongviralpolicenewlawcopsfor you
