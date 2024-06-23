ETHICS UNPACKED! Freedomain Community Conversation!

Friday Night Live Chat 14 June 2024





Stefan leads an interactive philosophy session, discussing applying philosophical concepts to daily life and critiquing academia's focus on status over societal change. They explore knowledge complexities, objectivist epistemology, and the significance of logic and reason in ethical theories. Stefan advocates for evidence-based propositions and introduces Universally Preferable Behavior (UPB) as a moral standard rooted in rationality. He emphasizes adhering to objective standards for ethical interactions and encourages listener support, appreciating engaging discussions on philosophical concepts and ethics.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022