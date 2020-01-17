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Acting ICE Director Blasts ‘Ignorant’ Open Borders Protesters
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3 views • January 17, 2020
Matthew Albence rips left’s push for lawlessness
By Dan Lyman Thursday, January 16, 2020
The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has penned an op-ed staunchly defending the agency’s mission and ripping into leftist protesters pushing for lawlessness and open borders.
Source: https://www.newswars.com/acting-ice-director-blasts-ignorant-open-borders-protesters/
By Dan Lyman Thursday, January 16, 2020
The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has penned an op-ed staunchly defending the agency’s mission and ripping into leftist protesters pushing for lawlessness and open borders.
Source: https://www.newswars.com/acting-ice-director-blasts-ignorant-open-borders-protesters/
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