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MICROCHIP IN VACCINES, UPDATE ON VAXXED PEOPLE, OSHA REVERSES THEIR STANCE, ISRAEL NEW GOVERNMENT
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208 views • May 31, 2021
SOURCE: 3D to 5D Consciousness
8160 subscribers
The Dark Ones have cleverly imbedded microchip in these vaccines which is why people are discovering all sorts of weird things that their bodies are doing, with connecting to blue-tooth, turning on light bulbs, and freezing up as well. OSHA reverse their stance of requiring employers to report vaccine injuries for one year. Isreal is forming new government and is lifting covid restrictions. Is Chakra system a New Age teaching. Tune in to find out.
If you would like to donate to my work or join my VIP Member’s area, please visit: https://www.3dto5d.com
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMOBmoGBZmcD/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nyla.Nguyen24/
Products removed by Youtube when I shared it on my broadcasts
My Goodness Deodorant
http://onlygoodnessinside.com/ - Use “Nyla10” to get 10% discount and don’t forget to order your sample pack for your friends and family.
C60 Olive oil for USA & Canada
https://purec60oliveoil.com/?rfsn=5571381.0d11ec
NYLA15%OFFPUREC60 - 15% off all products except C60 powders and bulk oils
NYLAMOISTURIZER20 - 20% off our C60 anti-aging moisturizer, serum, face mask, eye cream and acne serum
C60 for Europe
https://c60-france.com/en/ - Use “Nyla-C60” to get 7% off.
Shilajit (good source of Anti-oxidants, should be used with C60 olive oil)
https://mountaindrop.eu/product/mountaindrop/?ref=59
**10% Discount use code "Nyla-10"**
Omnia Stickers for EMF Protection for your appliances and devices
https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/loveyourself
**10% Discount use code**
"Nyla-10-Love"
Subscribe to my Telegram group to be informed of upcoming broadcasts
https://t.me/News_3Dto5D
Telegram Group for Canadians to unite
http://bit.ly/3Dto5DCanucks
Telegram Group for Australians to unite
https://t.me/joinchat/Bb5u3U83STV7bipMhavA7g
Telegram group for Malta
https://t.me/MaltaAwakening Covid Victim Telegram channel
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims
8160 subscribers
The Dark Ones have cleverly imbedded microchip in these vaccines which is why people are discovering all sorts of weird things that their bodies are doing, with connecting to blue-tooth, turning on light bulbs, and freezing up as well. OSHA reverse their stance of requiring employers to report vaccine injuries for one year. Isreal is forming new government and is lifting covid restrictions. Is Chakra system a New Age teaching. Tune in to find out.
If you would like to donate to my work or join my VIP Member’s area, please visit: https://www.3dto5d.com
Click on the links below for new episodes
UGEtube Channel
https://ugetube.com/@3D%20to%205D%20Consciousness
Odysee Channel
https://odysee.com/@3D-to-5D-Consciousness:9
BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMOBmoGBZmcD/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nyla.Nguyen24/
Products removed by Youtube when I shared it on my broadcasts
My Goodness Deodorant
http://onlygoodnessinside.com/ - Use “Nyla10” to get 10% discount and don’t forget to order your sample pack for your friends and family.
C60 Olive oil for USA & Canada
https://purec60oliveoil.com/?rfsn=5571381.0d11ec
NYLA15%OFFPUREC60 - 15% off all products except C60 powders and bulk oils
NYLAMOISTURIZER20 - 20% off our C60 anti-aging moisturizer, serum, face mask, eye cream and acne serum
C60 for Europe
https://c60-france.com/en/ - Use “Nyla-C60” to get 7% off.
Shilajit (good source of Anti-oxidants, should be used with C60 olive oil)
https://mountaindrop.eu/product/mountaindrop/?ref=59
**10% Discount use code "Nyla-10"**
Omnia Stickers for EMF Protection for your appliances and devices
https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/loveyourself
**10% Discount use code**
"Nyla-10-Love"
Subscribe to my Telegram group to be informed of upcoming broadcasts
https://t.me/News_3Dto5D
Telegram Group for Canadians to unite
http://bit.ly/3Dto5DCanucks
Telegram Group for Australians to unite
https://t.me/joinchat/Bb5u3U83STV7bipMhavA7g
Telegram group for Malta
https://t.me/MaltaAwakening Covid Victim Telegram channel
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims
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