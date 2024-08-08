Kamala used her power as a prosecutor to punish & humiliate people by trumping up charges on them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Kamala Harris detail in 2010 how she used her power as a prosecutor to punish and humiliate people by trumping up charges on them:
- The power I have as a prosecutor is with a swipe of my pen I can charge someone with a misdemeanor... You will have to go to court, hire an attorney and spend a few hours in jail... which I may choose to dismiss a few weeks later.