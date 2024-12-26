CHP Talks: Ann Rush—Speak Now Canada!

December 26, 2024: My guest this week is Ann Rush, Alberta patriot and the founder of Speak Now Canada! Her mission is to activate, motivate and empower Canadians to speak up about the issues of the day and especially to communicate effectively with the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament and Senators. She created the website speaknowcanada.ca where viewers can find a wealth of information about what’s going on in this country. On her site, she has also incorporated some email tools that make communicating with political parties, caucuses or multiple MPs very easy. She is passionate about seeing Canadians rise up and hold lawmakers accountable and ultimately to influence them to do the right thing.





To learn more about Ann’s work, to become a member of SpeakNowCanada or to access her tools and research, visit: https://www.speaknowcanada.ca





