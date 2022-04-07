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Interview with Devlin Gannon
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22 views • April 07, 2022
Devlin Gannon is a composed and bright young man who has been attending and documenting the weekly Calgary Freedom rallies that have been taking place every Saturday at the Central Memorial Park located in the heart of the Calgary Beltline. On March 19th, the Calgary Police singled Devlin out and applied inappropriate and unnecessary force on him before arresting him. Devlin joins me in this interview to share his story.
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To follow Devlin Gannon's work, view his documentation of the Calgary Freedom rallies, and donate to his crowdsourcing legal fund, go to awakeningthepeople.net
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To follow Devlin Gannon's work, view his documentation of the Calgary Freedom rallies, and donate to his crowdsourcing legal fund, go to awakeningthepeople.net
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