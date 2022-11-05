Called In Dark Times / Prophetic Prototype: Lessons from the Life of John the Baptist

Can we learn something from the life and childhood of John the Baptist that will help us prepare ourselves and our children for service in the army of Christ? John the Baptist is a prototype for the remnant church and there are many lessons to be learned from his life. In this episode, Dr Eric Walsh shares the secret of sanctification and victory over sin. Learn important lessons to help you prepare your children to be victorious over sin and live a life of service to Christ. Watch more: https://adtv.watch/ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Official... Visit our website: https://new.amazingdiscoveries.org/

