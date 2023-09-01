Create New Account
EVIL! EPA To FORCIBLY Spray Soil Tackifier Goo On Maui Victim Properties; CRIME SCENE TAMPERING!
EVIL! EPA To FORCIBLY Spray Soil Tackifier Goo On Maui Victim Properties; CRIME SCENE TAMPERING!

Previous reports on the forced soil tackifier goo:
SPRAYED WITH PINK GOO: EPA To Nonconsensually Coat Victims' OFF LIMIT Homes With "Soil Tackifier" https://www.bitchute.com/video/z8TklNhVzJha/
Stealth Spraying: After Backlash Feds Will Not Be Adding Pink Dye To The Nonconsensual Goo Spraying https://www.bitchute.com/video/WFVzlMWpYcjU/

Mirrored - Tim Truth

epamauispraygoosoil tackifier

