EVIL! EPA To FORCIBLY Spray Soil Tackifier Goo On Maui Victim Properties; CRIME SCENE TAMPERING!

Previous reports on the forced soil tackifier goo:

SPRAYED WITH PINK GOO: EPA To Nonconsensually Coat Victims' OFF LIMIT Homes With "Soil Tackifier" https://www.bitchute.com/video/z8TklNhVzJha/

Stealth Spraying: After Backlash Feds Will Not Be Adding Pink Dye To The Nonconsensual Goo Spraying https://www.bitchute.com/video/WFVzlMWpYcjU/

Mirrored - Tim Truth

Support links for Tim Truth (thank you to all the supporters!):

Easy to do one time tips via https://rokfin.com/timtruth or https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b

https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe

https://subscribestar.com/timtruth





