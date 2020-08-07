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'BEIRUT EXPLOSION UPDATE- Missile Appears to be Faked!
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317 views • August 07, 2020
Well, as Gen. Sun said: The first casualty of war is truth and it appears he is right once again. I have pulled the other video I posted that showed an 'apparent' missile strike prior to the large blast in Lebanon. Evidence is coming out that is highly suggestive it was faked. I do not, as the author of this video says, wish to be a provider of misinformation, so I post this rebuttal and will pull the faked video from my Cahnnel.
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