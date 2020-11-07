GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, ELECTION THEFT IN CLEAR VIEW: THE FIGHT IS ON AGAINST THE GREAT RESET 11/4/20

We have an ongoing grand election theft in the U.S. that is occurring in full view. Everyone can see it. Trump was ahead and on his way to winning and then counting of votes was stopped. Trump was way ahead in Michigan, and then after the counting was stopped, Trump reported that 138,000 votes came in sequentially for Biden without one Trump vote. This tweet was then censored by Twitter. It was probably not a gaffe when Joe Biden said, "we have the greatest vote fraud apparatus in U.S. history," and "I don't need your support, I just need your support after being declared the winner." Everyone knew it was coming, the media, the politicos, the bureaucrats, and it came as Trump was winning.



The counting of the ballots was stopped in order to give time to the vote fraud apparatus to come up with the necessary extra votes. The legal war has begun over the vote fraud, and what votes can be counted and which can't be counted. Whether there were fabricated ballots, or whether votes sent in after the election day can be counted, whether votes cast without postmarks or signatures, or where Republican poll watchers were kicked out of watching the vote fraud, which appears to have happened in these situations. This legal war will continue until it is time for the States to submit their delegates to the electoral college in the beginning of December. If Trump wins his legal fights then it goes to mass demonstrations and riots like the U.S. has never seen, with the "deep state" within the government fully backing and supporting the unrest.



The vote fraud must be fought. If not, the result will be an end to any further trust in the electoral process. There ends the U.S. Constitutional Republic. The stakes are high. With Trump out of the way, what is being planned is the "great reset." Financially, this means that central banks will leave the dollar for digital currencies through hyperinflating the dollar to a collapse, wiping out everyone's savings and resetting things based on the central banks digital currencies. This was done in Germany in the 1920's. Economically, it means a fundamental shift to green projects away from further industry and progress, creating brutal poverty and population reduction.. Politically, it means being ruled by a global surveillance system that tracks everyone and can delete, in one way or another, those that don't comply. That is why we must fight..