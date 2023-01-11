During the Battle - The "O", The 'Valiant' Siberians near Svatovo - Stormed the Positions of the Special Forces - Destroying those who Refused to Surrender.

Footage after the battle: "🅾️The "valiant" Siberians near Svatovo stormed the positions of the AFU special forces, destroying those who refused to surrender





Ours surrounded the enemy stronghold and offered to surrender for a long time, then went on the assault. Fifteen AFU soldiers of the 518 SF Battalion did not surrender, reports btr80. Neither were they saved by western weapons, including the German MG3 (MG42 modification for 7.62 calibre).

The result is predictable: a lot of 200 men, who are likely to remain missing for a long time to come.