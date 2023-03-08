READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
1 ALEPH. Blessed are the undefiled in the way, Who walk in the law of the LORD!
2 Blessed are those who keep His testimonies, Who seek Him with the whole heart!
3 They also do no iniquity; They walk in His ways.
4 You have commanded us To keep Your precepts diligently.
5 Oh, that my ways were directed To keep Your statutes!
6 Then I would not be ashamed, When I look into all Your commandments.
7 I will praise You with uprightness of heart, When I learn Your righteous judgments.
8 I will keep Your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!
(Ps. 119:1-8 NKJ)
