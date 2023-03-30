Israel Escalates Against Syria, Lebanon

Israel continues to escalate against both Syria and Lebanon, risking a confrontation with Iran’s allies in both countries.

Provocations against Lebanon increased in the last few weeks. Early on March 29, a drone of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) dropped a smoke grenade at a cafe in the district of Marjaayoun in Lebanon’s south governorate, the heartland of Hezbollah, to disperse a group of civilians who were gathered there before morning prayers.

The IDF didn’t comment on the attack, which didn’t result in casualties or material losses. It is possible that the IDF suspected that the civilians were members of Hezbollah spying on the Israeli settlement of Metula, which is located right across the separation line.

Later on the same day, March 29, Hezbollah mourned two of its fighters, Zaid Jaber Shabib “Haider” and Muhammad Salman Harb “Sajid”, without clarifying where or how they lost their lives.

Some Syrian and Lebanese news sources speculated that the two fighters were killed in recent Israeli or United States Strikes on Syria. However, other sources reported that they were killed by ISIS cells in the country’s central region.

Israeli escalation continued on March 30. In the early hours of the morning, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit the Syrian capital, Damascus and its outskirts.

The al-Midan and adjacent Kafar Sousah neighborhoods in the heart of the city were reportedly hit. Citing a military source, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said that Israeli warplanes launched several missiles at Damascus from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. According to the agency, the strikes wounded two soldiers and caused material losses.

This was the fifth confirmed Israeli attack on Syria in March. As usual, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and other news sources reported that the target of the attack was positions of Iranian-backed forces.

Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Syria and harrassed Lebanon on several occasions in the last ten years. Now, it is escalating more than before. This could lead to a confrontation with Iran allies in both countries, especially Hezbollah.

