COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Sue President Biden, White House Staff & Others For Illicit Censorship

MIRRORED from TrialSite News

May 30, 2023

A group of individuals injured by the COVID-19 vaccines have filed a major lawsuit against the federal government, including President Joseph Biden, Xavier Becerra and several other prominent federal government figures, citing among other things alleged massive government censorship as part of an orchestrated illicit scheme to cover up discussion of any material problems associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.

The plaintiffs include React19 co-founder Brianne Dressen, Shaun Barcavage, Kristi Dobbs, Nikki Holland, Suzanna Newell, and Ernest Ramirez—all use social media and have or had accounts on several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and GoFundMe.