© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY >>>---> High Alert China 'expels' US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • February 07, 2021
The People’s Liberation Army’s southern theatre command issued a statement saying it deployed warships and aircraft to warn and drive away USS John S McCain from near the Xisha Island (Paracel Island in English) in the SCS region.
China on Friday said it has expelled a US guided missile destroyer from the South China Sea, a day after the same warship passed through the Taiwan Strait.
China on Friday said it has expelled a US guided missile destroyer from the South China Sea, a day after the same warship passed through the Taiwan Strait.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.