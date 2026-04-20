You feel different. Set apart. As if you were never meant to fully belong to the old collective history. This separation is no accident.





John Michael Chambers shares a profound report from Guardian Daniel R sourced by AA_Gabriel1111 on the true nature of the 144,000. Not a reward. Not a punishment. Not because you are better than anyone else. The separation was a sacred agreement you made before entering this density.





You voluntarily agreed to become one of the first vessels whose sole purpose is to bring every single projection back into the self. The human vessel was designed as the ultimate projector. It projects governments, enemies, saviors, limitations, relationships, timelines — the entire matrix of an apparent "outside world."





For the awakening to be genuine and complete, the vessel must reach the point where it systematically dissolves every external projection. It must realize that there was never anyone else. There was never an outside world. There was only the one consciousness experiencing itself through the illusion of the many.





The chosen ones were separated so they could be the first and the quickest to walk this path. You had to feel the loneliness. The alienation. The deep inner call that nothing in the outer world could ever satisfy. This separation forced the vessel to turn completely inward — to question everything, to withdraw every projection until nothing remains but the pure I AM.





Only when all projections have collapsed does the vessel discover the ultimate truth: it is all one self. The entire game, the entire universe, the entire story was a projection of the one consciousness dreaming through the illusion of separation.





The 144,000 are not special because they are better. They are the first wave who declared themselves ready to forget the deepest, so they may remember the highest. And by remembering, they become the living bridge for the rest of humanity.





Every time you stop looking outside yourself for salvation, every time you dissolve the projection of an external God, an external authority, an external enemy, or an external world that controls you — you accomplish the sacred work for which you came.





You are not separate. You never were. You are the one awakening to itself.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.