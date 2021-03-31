BILL GATES IS NOW THE LARGEST OWNER OF U.S FARMLAND! WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE YOUR PLANT FOOD FREEDOM?

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pressfortruth
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The monopolization of the global food industry is happening right under our noses and unless you secure your own food freedom now, it may soon be taken away forever! Bill Gates is now the largest owner of American farmland meanwhile in India farmers have been under attack for years and companies like Monsanto have been actively ruining the lives of farmers all over the world! We need to take the power of food freedom back into our hands now before it’s too late! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Julia Frank, the CEO of PlantX about the future of food freedom, how her company plans to empower people with food moving forward and most importantly the importance of living a healthy lifestyle while the likes of Monsanto and big Pharma attempt to impose the exact opposite on society.
To learn more about PlantX visit:
https://investor.plantx.com/
https://plantx.com/
CSE: VEGA | OTCQB: PLTXF
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