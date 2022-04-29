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Where should I focus my attention, my strengths or weaknesses?
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11 views • April 29, 2022
Majority of coaches and practitioners claim we should work on strengthening our weaknesses to help balance us as better human beings.
I disagree.
Part of our aim in life is to find our greatness and our gifts and share them with the world through contribution and service. To focus on parts of ourselves that are more flawed and may not be as much a natural strength can often produce more damage and waste than good. Have a listen and share your thoughts in the comments.
*This excerpt is from a live FEEL DIFFERENT seminar, circa 2020.
To view more, visit us at http://feeldifferent.com
I disagree.
Part of our aim in life is to find our greatness and our gifts and share them with the world through contribution and service. To focus on parts of ourselves that are more flawed and may not be as much a natural strength can often produce more damage and waste than good. Have a listen and share your thoughts in the comments.
*This excerpt is from a live FEEL DIFFERENT seminar, circa 2020.
To view more, visit us at http://feeldifferent.com
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