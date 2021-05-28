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Fauci Lied To Congress About Gain-of-Function Research -- Senator Paul Examines
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70 views • May 28, 2021
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Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week over the origins of the coronavirus. In fact, he lied to Congress saying the U.S. government never funded Gain-of Function research... Oh, but it has, and I'll show the clear proof.
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Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated argument with Sen. Rand Paul this week over the origins of the coronavirus. In fact, he lied to Congress saying the U.S. government never funded Gain-of Function research... Oh, but it has, and I'll show the clear proof.
********
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Sign up for CloudCoin Webinar: http://cloudcoin.com/
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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