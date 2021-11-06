Strengthen Your Neck -- Med beds in description

Every cathedral, every church, every high rise building, every roman coliseum structures; were in deed free energy devices. This planet use to illuminate at night like a beacon. Everywhere you looked, you saw lights. All done with free energy. Furthermore, the beacons used healthy and healing frequency. This frequency was emitted from the aethers and into planet Tera dome. The brilliant people of that time knew that these energies were important so they created structures to harness these energies and then released into our own atmosphere. The water became an important conductor for moving the frequency throughout the planet.Who owned the mansion? The farmers did! That is how much the dark ones stole from them.The rounded arch is like a speaker. It amplifies the frequency and tunes. See the rod on the top? That is your medbed on a stick!Red and White connotes Mercury and Gold free energy device! Its by the water. These are not light houses but rather, free energy devices.The Philosophers stone! It is mercury. It is what is needed for free energy. This is what ran through the troughs in Egypt’ Praymids. It was not for water but mercury and the top of the pyramid was gold. Gold and Mercury conduct the free energy from the Aethers. That is why they have a lion = gold, and mercury = eagle and where you find free energy you will see red and this guy…Free Energy, Energy Healing, and Prosperity! It all goes together.Mercury, the Free Energy for the World! It comes with healing and prosperity.Remember we had a RESET a long time ago and they changed everything..reason the preachers are lost with their 6,000year old Earth.There is much disinformation and the sheeple are good at drinking the koolaid ..Intoxicated with their messiahs like negative48 the anointed one pushing the bible classes.Tera dome construct but also the energy matrix over each person. We call this the Aura and it represents the energy that is within.YOU are your own savior..stop giving your money and power away to others..false prophets selling over priced products to heal you from the vaccine by the mickey mouse club...profiting from the BLIND..The Blind teaching The BlindWhat is Quantum Healing (and Why is it So Powerful?