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Illumacell Using PDT to destroy cancer cells
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20 views • June 06, 2021
Photodynamic Therapy - PDT
Light activated photosensitive compounds destroy cancer
Founder of Illumacell Tom Kerber develops high power LED light to reach deep into the body
Light activated photosensitive compounds destroy cancer
Founder of Illumacell Tom Kerber develops high power LED light to reach deep into the body
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