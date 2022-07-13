CONSIDER JESUS

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 3:1-6. The word ‘apostle’ means someone whom God sends. An apostle comes to people as the agent of God. So God sent Moses to the Hebrews when they were slaves in the land of Egypt. He came to set them free and to lead them out of that country. To do this he had to go to the king of Egypt and persuade him to let them go. At first, the king refused. But after God had done many powerful works, he sent them out. God sent Jesus to lead people out from the rule of the devil and to bring them to God. Jesus came to us to show us what God is like. He overcame the devil and set us free from his power.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au