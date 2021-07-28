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Robbie & Pastor Nate Banned From Church | Celebrate Truth Radio Ep. 59
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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32 views • July 28, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Mar 7, 2020 on YouTube with 2.9K views.
Robbie Davidson & Pastor Nate Wolfe Discuss Getting Banned from Church!
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblebannedcosmologyscientismfiredastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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