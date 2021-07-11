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THERE IS NO THRESHOLD OF DEATH OR INJURY THAT WILL STOP THESE KILL SHOTS - DR. JANE RUBY
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440 views • July 11, 2021
Tim Brown Interviewing Dr. Jane Ruby
Credit to sonsoflibertyradiolive
Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and a pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She is also a published international health economist who has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows across America.
Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases.
She joins me in this episode to discuss the recent findings in both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots and the discovery is horrifying. She is convinced that allowing this experimental injection to continue despite the numerous deaths and adverse effects reveals that there is no threshold in these injuries that will cause those in authority to shut them down.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjmdp1-dr.-jane-ruby-there-is-no-threshold-of-death-or-injury-that-will-stop-these.html
Credit to sonsoflibertyradiolive
Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and a pharmaceutical drug development expert with over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for drug approval with the FDA and the EMA. She is also a published international health economist who has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows across America.
Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in Depression, Alzheimer’s disease, Addiction, and Cardio-pulmonary diseases.
She joins me in this episode to discuss the recent findings in both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots and the discovery is horrifying. She is convinced that allowing this experimental injection to continue despite the numerous deaths and adverse effects reveals that there is no threshold in these injuries that will cause those in authority to shut them down.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjmdp1-dr.-jane-ruby-there-is-no-threshold-of-death-or-injury-that-will-stop-these.html
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