Dollar, War, Electricity, Firearms & Attacks

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 9, 2022





Pastor Stan shares new info on Substations being attacked. Putin is continuing to threaten Nuclear War. The French surrender their firearms during a Government Crackdown and then we look at two new prophecies where the Lord warns us of a Surprise Attack coming to America.





00:00 - Substation Attacks

11:15 - Threat of Nuclear War on the Rise – Putin

12:06 - Death Blow Vision

14:20 - Surprise Attack

16:51 - Engineered Famine

19:35 - Invisible Berlin Walls

21:49 - “God is Dead” - Klaus Schwab

23:20 - French Surrender Firearms

25:14 - Australia begins Firearm Seize





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zqpdo-dollar-war-electricity-firearms-and-attack-12092022.html







